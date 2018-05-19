NAB doesn’t believe in biased policy, says chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Friday said that the anti-corruption watchdog did not believe in any vindictive action or discriminatory policy.

Addressing a ceremony, Justice (r) Iqbal said, “The NAB is a state institution and not something that has been imposed from outside. The powers enjoyed by the institution are granted by the legislative.”

He added, “The bureau believes in the principle to carry out everything as per the law and ensure nothing is extra-judicial.” The NAB, he said, would not allow corruption to flourish. The anti-graft body came under severe criticism for ordering a probe against alleged money laundering against former premier Nawaz Sharif based on certain media reports-which were debunked as false.

He has also been summoned by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Law and Justice on May 22 to appear before the committee over the matter.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.