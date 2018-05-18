PPP changes its strategy, focuses on independent candidates for elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has changed its election policy in Punjab and decided to back independent candidates.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari is pondering on a ‘Plan B’, via which the party will back strong independent candidate in elections.

PPP changed its strategy in Punjab, while its position has improved in NWFP and Sindh.

However, sources said that the limited popularity of the party in Punjab can create hindrances for the candidates to join hands with PPP.

According to sources, Zardari will meet independent candidates and make adjustments with them.