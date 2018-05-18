PIA flight schedule affected due to internet breakdown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight schedule was badly affected at new Islamabad airport due to internet breakdown.

Due to interruption in PIA online internet system, New Islamabad airport was also influenced due to it, while thousands of passengers were disturbed as flight schedule was badly affected.

PIA staff couldn’t control the situation and left their designated places as passengers faced numerous difficulties in receiving boarding cards.

Due to late flights, passengers, including children and women, faced intense problems at the airport. More than a hundred passengers waited for Manchester flight while fasting which was delayed for hours.

Not only international, but flights around the country also got badly affected due to technical fault in the system.

Instead of fixing the error, boarding cards are issued to the passengers manually. The instructions are given to the passengers from management “to wait.”