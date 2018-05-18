Pak diplomat conferred prestigious Polish award

WARSAW: Pakistani diplomat Dr Khalid Hussain Memon received a prestigious Polish award for his services to both the counties.

Khalid Hussain Memon, who served as Pakistan’s envoy to Poland from 2014-2017, received the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit for strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Poland.

The award was conferred to him by Poland President Andrzej Duda on occasion of Constitution Day on May 3. Pakistan Additional Foreign Secretary Zaheer Janjua was also present on occasion, while the diplomat was lauded for his services.

The appointment of Memon proved fruitful for both the countries as both Pakistan and Poland signed a defence agreement and the ongoing agreement for diplomatic passport visa abolition. Numerous developments were also made in fields of education and economy.