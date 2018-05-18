Next govt will take charge of a Pakistan in ‘crisis’: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that the next government will face stern challenges and take charge of a Pakistan in ‘crisis’.

“Pakistan has lost the purpose of its creation. Now, the country is more indebted than ever and the coming government will have to face a lot of challenges. It will take charge of a country in crisis,” Imran said while speaking to a ceremony in Lahore.

Taking jibes at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Imran said that PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a “money launderer,” while Punjab CM Shehbaz is a “money launderer and a murderer”.

He continued that “others” do politics because they desire to make money, but he does politics for a purpose and that is welfare of the general public. Imran added that a society in which justice is not served can never prosper.