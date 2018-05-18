Chinese CMC vice chairman conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday conferred military honour Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman General Zhang Youxia in an investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing and senior officials.

After the ceremony, General Zhang Youxia also called on the acting president.

Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated General Zhang Youxia on the conferment of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and said Pakistan and China were close friends, neighbours and trusted partners because their relations were based on mutual respect and trust.

He emphasised that Pak-China friendship was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and our defence relations were the guarantee of peace and stability in the region.

He said Pakistan deeply valued China’s support on the issues of national and regional security including Kashmir.

On this occasion, General Zhang Youxia thanked the acting president, government and people of Pakistan and said Pakistan and China enjoyed a time-tested friendship which would further grow in the coming generations.