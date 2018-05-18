NAB must ensure across the board accountability: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must ensure across the board justice and accountability.

“NAB must ensure across the board accountability. If corruption worth even a single penny is proved against me, I will step down before elections,” Shehbaz said while speaking to media after inaugurating surgical tower of Mayo hospital.

Shehbaz continued that the PML-N government saved Rs70 billion in the metro project and that NAB should issue a certificate of appreciation to that end.

Taking jabs at the Sindh government, the Punjab CM said that he will be inauguration 12 to 13 more hospitals in the coming future. “I wish Sindh government had constructed hospitals in the province too, so the competition in next elections would be strong. Unfortunately, they have destroyed Sindh,” he added.