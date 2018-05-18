13 terrorism-related cases sent to military courts

KARACHI: 13 terrorism-related cases pending in anti-terrorism courts were sent to the military courts, it was reported on Friday.

Seven high-profile terrorism cases from Karachi and six from Sukkur were sent to the military courts. The cases include Nashtar Park tragedy, attack on polio workers’ team, Sachal bomb explosion, among several other murder cases.

Moreover, it was said that three of the cases are against high profile terrorists from banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Laskhar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), including Ameen alias Muawiya, Mumtaz alias Firaun, and prime convict in Amjad Sabri murder case Ishaq Boby.

The ATCs and session courts were issued the list of transferred cases.