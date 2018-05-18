Israeli atrocities in Palestine must be stopped: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the world will have to unite and put an end to Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Speaking on occasion of Palestine Solidarity Day, which is being observed in Pakistan today, Shehbaz condemned Israeli atrocities, saying that “the country stands by the people of Palestine.” He criticised the Israeli forces for shooting unarmed civilians and violating the human rights.

On May 15, PM Abbasi announced to observe May 18 as the Palestine Solidarity Day. The day is aimed to express complete solidarity with the people and brethren of Palestine.

Special prayer arrangements will be made for the affected and oppressed Palestinian people.

Earlier on May 14, Israeli troops had opened fire on the protestors demonstrating against the opening of United States Embassy in Jerusalem along the Gaza border.

Palestinian Health Ministry officials reported that this was termed as the deadliest day since 2014 that left 60 protestors dead and 2700 wounded by gunfire.