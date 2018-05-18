Jemima Khan’s Company is going to produce a documentary titled “The Case against Adnan Syed”. She recently made this announcement on Twitter. It will be directed by Amy Berg, who made the 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil.

The series will thoroughly explain what happened to 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, a student of Baltimore County high school in 1999 and how her boyfriend Adnan Syed was convicted in the case.

The series has been in production since 2015.

Sources said that the documentary would run for four hours.

HBO has announced that they will also release the documentary. The release date of the series have not yet been confirmed.

The young student Hae Min Lee’s body was found in Leakin Park on February 10, 1999, about a month after she was last seen.