KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday finally decided to take action against Muhammad Hafeez for an interview in which he raised concerns about the way the International Cricket Council checks bowlers’ actions.

He had been suspended by the ICC for the third time last year and was finally cleared to bowl after he re-assessed his action at the Loughborough University in April 2018 where his bowling action was within the 15-degree level permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Furthermore, Hafeez added that he was amazed when he found out that his bowling action was only slightly above the 15-degree limit.

He also questioned why the match referee or on field umpires were not able to see those bowlers whose elbow extension was flexing up to 25 degrees, while his was only 16 degrees.

He was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after his action was reported in November 2014 during a Test series. After the reassessment of his action, he was given permission to bowl in April 2015. Similarly, he was suspended for the second time in July 2015 for 12 months and for the third time during the Abu Dhabi series with Sri Lanka in October 2017.