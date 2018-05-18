QUETTA: A motorway police officer, today, succumbed to his wounds after a suicide attack at the Frontier Corps Help Centre.

Police spokesperson Waheed stated that Assistant Patrol Officer Mohammad Idrees was on duty when the incident happened. Idrees was at the main gate of the FC office when a suicide bomber tried to enter the building.

Idrees was at the FC office as the office of the motorway police west zone is situated in the same premises.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five suicide bombers tried to enter the FC office in a vehicle filled with ammunition and explosives. However, security personnel opened fire and killed all of them.

ISPR stated that the attempt was made in response to the killing of a key terrorist a day earlier in Killi Almas.

Residents of the area said that they heard multiple explosions and sounds of sporadic gunfire.

Yesterday, security forces killed a key leader of the banned group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) along with two other terrorists.

Moreover, Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence was also martyred during the operation.