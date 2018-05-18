Everyone will have to present themselves for accountability: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif asserted on Friday that everyone would now have to face accountability for their deeds.

The PML-N leader was speaking to the media outside the accountability court that is hearing corruption references against him and his family. A journalist turned Sharif’s attention towards a remark PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari made which said that Nawaz Sharif would be taken to task for the past thirty years.

To this, the disgruntled former PM replied that everyone would have to stand trial, and face accountability for their deeds.