Ali Zafar only man who harassed me, but I am not his sole victim: Meesha asserts in defiant tweet

Singer and actress Meesha Shafi, who has recently created waves in Pakistan by accusing singer and sensation Ali Zafar of harassing her, again took to twitter to highlight that Zafar was the only man who had harassed her, but added that she was not the singer’s only victim.

Responding to a puerile follower who in a highly callous and thoughtless tweet, challenged Shafi to reveal the names of all the men who had harassed her, Meesha asserted that Ali Zafar was the sole perpetrator of harassment against her.

“Yes only he harassed me but he didn’t harass me only. Get it?” The singer wrote.

She also questioned society’s tendency to dismiss allegations of sexual harassment, questioning how many more accusations would it take before society started to believe women.

“Half a dozen other women coming forward not enough for you all? How many will it take? Please share a number,” her tweet read.

Meesha Shafi has been credited with starting Pakistan’s version of the global #MeToo movement, when she came out publicly about the sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of icon Ali Zafar.

Shafi took to twitter on the 19th of April to recount her tale of abuse and how her ‘conscience’ did not allow her to remain silent over the issue anymore.

Her remarkable tweet read,

“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out. But it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo. As a woman, a public figure and a mother, I have always felt strongly about using my voice to encourage and support our youth who look up to me especially girls, who dream of carving their own path in Pakistan.”