Afridi under recovery, might miss Lord’s World XI charity match

Shahid Afridi on Thursday shared it on twitter that his knee injury hasn’t fully recovered as yet.

The 38 year old player took it to twitter in tweet, sharing that the doctor had advised a three- four weeks recovery period for the knee injury to recover completely.

Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasnt recovered fully yet. I'll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me. pic.twitter.com/U0gOX9PXtA — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 17, 2018

Boom Boom Afridi is expected to miss the charity match between International Cricket Counsil (ICC) World XI and West Indies which will be held on May 31 at Lord’s.

However Afridi along with Shoaib Mlaik and Sri Lanka’s Thsara Perera were the first set of players that had confirmed their participation for the charity match during the T20I against West Indies last month.

The match is supposed to be a fund raiser to rebuild and restore five major cricket venues in the Caribbean, damaged by the Hurricane Irma and Maria.

Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had pulled out of the contest due to personal reasons. Nepal’s young spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will be participating in the World XI suqad along with Dinesh Karthik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardil Pandya, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal and Eoin Morgan as captain.