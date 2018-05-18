Weather department issues heat wave advisory in Karachi

KARACHI: The Weather Department has issued a heat wave advisory and has predicted extremely hot weather in the city for the next six days.

According to the department, Karachi is bracing to face temperatures in the range of 40-43 degrees in the coming days. A temperature of 35 degrees was recorded today, while, the temperature is expected to rise in the coming hours.

The weather department has reported that they have also issued the advisory to K-electric, PDMA, and other relevant institutes. Moreover, Deputy Commissioners of the districts have also advised taking precautionary measures.

Sources reported that Governor Sindh Murad Ali Shah has ordered the health secretary to ensure availability of health facilities to cope with any dangerous situation.