FATA reforms bill to be presented today in Parliament

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms bill will formally be presented in the National Assembly today (Friday).

Sources reported that the government had decided to move forward on the issue and took the opposition parties onboard.

Under the chairmanship of Premier Khaqan Abbasi, on Thursday, the Federal Cabinet had approved the placement of FATA reforms bills in the National Assembly.

PM Abbasi has advised all the PML-N parliamentarians to attend the session so that parliament gets the adequate numbers to ensure the bill’s passing.

The federal government has decided to get the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution approved before the incumbent National Assembly completes its term, sources reported.

The amendment will help to merge the country’s tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Under the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution, the seats of KPK assembly will increase from 126 to 147 after its merger with the FATA.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Law and Justice had approved the amendment.