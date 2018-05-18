FC personnel foil major terrorist attack in Quetta, all attackers killed

QUETTA: Frontier Corps personnel foiled a major terror bid at the at the Frontier Corps Help Centre in Quetta on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Intelligence (ISPR) revealed that five suicide bombers travelling in an explosive laden vehicle tried to the enter the help centre, but were killed by alert FC soldiers.

Four FC fighters, moreover, suffered bullet wounds.

The ISPR statement read,

“An explosive and ammunition laden vehicle with 5 SBs (suicide bombers) tried to enter Help centre. Vigilant FC soldiers fired at terrorists and stopped their entry. All terrorists killed.”

The health centre is in fact located in a residential area, and had the attack been successful, it could have led to tremendous loss of life.

The attack, moreover, seemed to be in response to the operation security forces launched a day prior to the terror bid against the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi in Kili Almas.

The ISPR also revealed that all attackers could possibly be Afghans.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, meanwhile, lauded the FC’s bravery and said, “Our forces fought against terrorists like lions,” he said.

Punjab’s Inspector General Arif Nawaz has also declared a ‘Code Red’ in the province over possible retaliatory strikes in response to the military operation in Kili Almas.

Thursday’s abortive attempt in Quetta, moreover, is the second terror strike the country witnessed on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, a suicide blast on Nowshera’s Mall Road injured 14 people.