PM Abbasi to meet opposition leader today to discuss caretaker setup

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to meet opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah today to discuss the caretaker government, which will take over power once the PML-N government completes its constitutionally mandated tenure.

Previously, Shah had claimed that the name of the caretaker prime minister would be a mutual decision between him and the PM.

On Thursday, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had mentioned in a link on its website that the date of the elections would be 31st July, a link the Commission later took down.

In April, PM Abbasi and Khursheed Shah had a meeting concerning the caretaker government and the PM shared his opinion with the opposition leader on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

The PML-N government is expected to complete its tenure on 31st July and general elections are expected to be held at the end of July or in the first week or August.