Pak-China relations based on mutual trust and confidence: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Vice Chairman Chinese Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia, on Thursday, paid a visit to Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the meeting, said that Pakistan and China’s friendship is not seasonal, and is based on mutual trust and on confidence, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

After the meeting, delegation level talks were also held.

Both sides also signed different Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for bilateral defence cooperation.

To pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, the visiting high officials laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.