ECP to announce date of general elections after ‘mutual consultation’

ISLAMABAD: The Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that it will decide the date for the upcoming general elections after mutual consultation with all stakeholders.

The declaration comes hours after a link on the ECP’s website claimed that elections would take place on 31st July.

Altaf Hussain, a spokesperson for the ECP claimed that there was no reason to keep the date of the elections secret, and the ECP would reveal the date after it held consultations with all stakeholders.

“The date and schedule of elections is not something to hide,” Hussain claimed. He also said that the link on the website was merely an “empty link.”

Hussain also said that the ECP would welcome observers to oversee the elections, including observers from abroad.

Initial sources revealed that the ECP wished to hold elections in the last week of July, with the commission touting 25th or 26th July as possible dates.

The incumbent Parliament will draw the curtains on its five-year tenure on the 31st of May, after which a caretaker government will take the helm and oversee elections.