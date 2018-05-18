NIH turned into a totally revamped institution: ED

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director Prof Dr Aamer Ikram Thursday said a completely revamped and transformed National Institute of Health (NIH) will emerge as the top public health organization in the region.

“Landmark initiatives have been taken at the institution. Production of measles vaccine for children which was stalled for seven years has been restarted. Rs 751 million have been approved for production of Sera which is a major step forward and would meet critical demand of vaccine and Sera,” he said.

“NIH is a national asset and has enormous potential. It is contributing towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. One of our major targets was reviving the production of measles vaccine at NIH. This was critical in backdrop of growing incidence of the disease in different parts of the country. With concerted collective effort, we are succeeded in achieving this objective,” he said.

“Another major issue was upgradation of laboratory facilities, a task that has been successfully accomplished. BSL-3 laboratory that conforms to global standards is our first initiative at NIH. Today, the institute is undertaking successful implementation of five years roadmap of international health regulations and global health security agenda along with implementation of integrated disease surveillance and response system in the country,” he said.

