Need stressed to protect basic rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan has stressed the need for protecting the basic rights of minorities in the country in accordance with the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

“Islam ensures the rights of minorities. Meesaq-e-Madina was the first written charter which guaranteed the rights of minorities,” he told a symposium titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan: A Consensus Declaration by Ulema and its Importance for a Peaceful Pakistan’, organized by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Zafarullah said Islam teaches equality as far as basic rights of a citizen are concerned. “Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in His teachings has laid special emphasis on the rights of minorities in a Muslim society. And, as Muslims, we are accountable for this before Allah Almighty,” he said.

He stressed the need to join hands as a nation to put Pakistan on the road to development and prosperity. On Paigham-e-Pakistan, he said the initiative will go a long way in promoting a positive image of Pakistan in the outer world. He said the initiative also lays focus on the rights of minorities, adding that the minorities in Pakistan are entitled to an equitable treatment according to the constitution of Pakistan and the teachings of our religion.

Zafarullah said the CII was a constitutional organization. He said reputable religious scholars should be made part of the organization. He also called for early appointment of new members of the council.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a consensus document prepared in consultation with ulema from all the schools of thought. “The Grand Mufti of Egypt has also endorsed it. Several countries of the world have appreciated the initiative and have expressed desire to benefit from it,” he said.

On the occasion, Volume 11 of the CII’s journal ‘Ijtehad’ was also launched.

Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Ziaul Haq, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Masoom Yasinzai, council members, professors, intellectuals and students of various universities also attended the event.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.