Month of Ramazan teaches lesson of kindness: scholar

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Thursday said fasting is not the act of mere abstaining from eating and drinking but is the spiritual effort of Muslims to elevate their souls and get Allah’s blessings.

Talking to PTV, he said Ramazan is the blessed month in which the Holy Quran was revealed. “Fasting inculcates in us patience, unselfishness, and gratitude. When we fast we feel the pains of deprivation and hunger, and learn how to endure it patiently,” he said, adding the month teaches the lesson of kindness towards others.

He said the first 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan are of mercy, second 10 days are of forgiveness and the last 10 days are of being freed from hell. “It is a month in which the Mercy and Blessings of Allah descend upon us continuously. It is the most important month of the year. It is the month that the believers wait for with eagerness. This is the month for renewing our commitment and re-establishing our relationship with our Creator,” he said.

The scholar said the month offers every Muslim an opportunity to strengthen his belief, purify his heart and soul and remove the evil effects of the sins committed by him. “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said anyone who fasts during this month with purity of belief and with expectation of a good reward (from his Creator), will have his previous sins forgiven. Anyone who stands in prayers during its nights with purity of belief and expectation of a reward, will have his previous sins forgiven,” he said, adding the rewards for good deeds are multiplied manifold during this month.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.