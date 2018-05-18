IGP orders effective patrolling, vigilance during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri on Thursday directed all police officials to ensure effective patrolling and high vigilance during the sacred month of Ramazan.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, AIG (Operations) Asmat Ullah Junejo, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations and other police officials.

The IGP ordered strict security arrangements during the month of Ramazan and asked police officials to have Sehar and Iftar with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets. He said that all police officials should devise patrolling and security plans in their respective areas and ensure checking at all worship places through metal detectors. He said parking lots should be established at a reasonable distance from the mosques and Imambargahs.

The IGP said that police checking points have been erected in different areas of the capital city. He also ordered strict action against professional beggars. He said police officials would check those performing duties during prayer timings to ensure high level of vigilance.

The meeting reviewed the crime situation in the city as well performance of each police official and directed for effective crackdown against absconders besides checking of hotels, inns and guests houses.

The IGP directed all police officials performing duties at police stations to improve their performance and address the grievances of the masses on immediate basis on merit to win the confidence and support of the people for the department. He said that FIRs must be registered at police stations on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.