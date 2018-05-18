Terrorists on the run following security operations: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said successful operations by security forces had weakened the networks of terrorists who were on the run now.

Terrorism has been curtailed to a large extent in 2018 as compared to five years back and people are now seeing peace coming back to Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal, who narrowly escaped a recent assassination attempt in Narowal, told the passing out parade of second batch of Counter-Terrorism Force here at Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters. On the occasion, Rescue-15 modern squad was also launched.

The minister attended the event as chief guest after the unfortunate incident of firing two weeks ago. He thanked Almighty Allah for being alive and also his friends, well-wishers and people of Pakistan for remembering him in their prayers.

The second batch consists of 291 personnel, including 230 males, 23 females and 38 drivers. The first batch consisting 380 personnel of CTF became operational in the federal capital a few months back.

“We made the National Action Plan (NAP) and launched a full-fledged operation against terrorists in the country, which will continue till complete annihilation of terrorists and extremists,” he said. he lauded the role of nation, Pakistan’s armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in war against terrorism. He said besides sacrificing thousands of precious lives, the country’s economy also suffered a big loss. “Peace is as important for development as is oxygen necessary for human life,” he said, and added that the societies having instability and insurgency could not meet the pace of progress.

“For many years, the country had become weaker economically and plunged into darkness. Besides, investors were not investing in the country. It happened due to the disturbed security situation and weaker economic policies,” the minister said. “Police were not only doing their own duty but also playing a vital role in the country’s development. It were the police who performed their duty day and night so that citizens could sleep without any fear,” he said.

Congratulating the CTF on completion of its training, Ahsan Iqbal said he was pleased that women had also become part of the force. Women, he added, were also playing an active role in fight against terrorism.

The minister said the CTF would increase the specializations, skills and professionalism of the police. The police act as a frontline force against terrorism, he said, and added that an anti-riot police force had also been formed to ensure law and order in Islamabad for which allocation has been made in the next year’s budget.

Ahsan Iqbal was of the view that it was an age of innovation where changes took place frequently. “We need to develop ourselves as per requirements of the world because nature of today’s challenges is global and challenges have no boundaries,” he said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri said an action plan was being prepared to improve performance of the police within minimum time. He said of the total 970 personnel of CTF, first batch of 380 had already passed out and another batch of 291 was now passing out.

The IGP said 34 vehicles had been arranged for the CTF and its building was almost completed. Four smart cars of Rescue-15 have also been arranged and would be linked with the safe city project.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal witnessed the parade as well as live demonstration. The CTF’s logo was also awarded to the minister.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.