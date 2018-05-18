Pakistan criticises UNSC silence over Gaza violence

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Thursday condemned the atrocities committed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Addressing an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), the ambassador said that ‘one member state’ (US) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had blocked a Kuwaiti-led UN resolution which was supported by 14 member states, aimed at condemning Israel and its violent military actions in Gaza.

Pakistan fully supports the Palestinians, Lodhi added, and criticised the UNSC for remaining silent and not openly condemning Israel for its brutal show of force in Gaza. She demanded that UNSC should conduct a fair and transparent investigation into Israel and its military actions in Gaza.

The clashes on the Gaza border erupted after the United States moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an act recognising the city as the capital of Israel.

A brutal military crackdown ensued on the Gaza border, leading to the death of 60 Palestinians, while 2700 were injured as a result of the firing and tear gas deployed by the Israeli military.

Pakistan will show its support by observing May 18 as an expression of solidarity with Palestine.

