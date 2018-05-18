Cabinet approves placement of FATA reforms bill in NA

The federal cabinet Thursday approved placement of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms bill in the National Assembly (NA), despite opposition by key government allies – Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, approved an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Russia on settlement of mutual financial claims and the obligations on operations of the former USSR.

The cabinet approved amendment in policy of commercial import of arms and ammunitions, placement of National Disaster Management Authority under the Prime Minister’s Office and amendment in master plan of CDA in Sub-Zone C of Zone IV of Islamabad.

The federal cabinet approved signing of agreement on technical cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Territory and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka.

The cabinet gave approval of managing director, Pakistan Software Export Board, MP-I Scale under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and also amendment in Section 5 and Section 6 of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as Amended vide PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007.

The cabinet approved appointment of date of coming into force of the University of Baltistan Order, 2016, ratification of notifications of tariff determinations/decisions by NEPRA issued by Power Division, implementation of Peshawar High Court judgment in Writ Petition No 4169 P/2015 on 31-01-2018, and deletion of Synthetic Fibre Development and Application Centre and Plastic Technology Centre Karachi from the administrative control of the Textile Division.

The federal cabinet also gave approval to the signing of MoU on water resources management between the governments of Pakistan and Australia, ratification of the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases in its meeting held on May 9, and approval for legislation for the establishment of Al-Karam International Institute, Bhera.

The cabinet approved formation of a committee for implementation of the orders of Supreme Court in Human Rights Case No 623-P/2017 on the matter of substandard cardiac stents.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.