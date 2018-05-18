LHC dismisses treason petition against Nawaz

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a treason case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the light of his controversial remarks on 2008 Mumbai attacks.

On May 14, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PA) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur had filed a treason petition against Nawaz, saying as he (Nawaz) had “maligned Pakistan and its institutions”.

“Nawaz’s statement is tantamount to treason. Instructions should be given to register a treason case against Nawaz Sharif,” the petition had said.

However, Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza termed the petition unfit for hearing.

The LHC directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forums in this regard first.

On May 12, the former premier in an interview to an English newspaper had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

The remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan’s involvement in the terrorist attacks and also led to criticism from local media and opposition politicians.

Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, headed by Shehbaz Sharif, clarified that Nawaz’s statement was not reflective of the party’s policy and rejected all claims made in it.

Also the army suggested a special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on May 13.

The NSC, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, termed Nawaz’s statement “incorrect and misleading”.

However, Nawaz did not seem to be budging from his stance as he stuck to his statement, asking outside the accountability court the same day that his question was yet to be answered.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.