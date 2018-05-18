Master Conservation Plan of Walled City presented before Heritage Conservation Board

LAHORE: The Master Conservation Plan of the Walled City of Lahore prepared by Aga Khan Trust for Culture Service Pakistan (AKCSP) and Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) was presented before the Heritage Conservation Board (HCB) on Thursday.

This was the fifth meeting of WCLA’s Heritage Conservation Board since 2012, when the WCLA was established by the Punjab government.

The Master Conservation Plan for Walled City, Lahore was presented before the board members by the WCLA and AKCSP teams in which they gave details of the land use and zones of special value proposed for the Walled City of Lahore. According to WCLA Conservation & Planning Director Najam Saqib, the zoning according to Master Conservation Plan included the Zones of Special Value, residential areas and non conformity zones.

“Master Conservation Plan for Walled City, Lahore was much needed to safeguard the city from various threats especially commercialisation and it was approved in principle by the board members. Now we will be presenting it before the WCLA members and chairman for final approval and execution. This master plan has been prepared with thorough research, surveys and brain storming by WCLA and AKCSP and special attention has been given to the land use so that it is not changed further. This land use plan will enable us to maintain the residential zones and ensure that their use will not be changed into commercial at any stage,” Najam Saqib added.

WCLA Heritage Conservation Chairman Mian Yousaf Sallahuddin said that the Master Conservation Plan reflected the extensive work done by the AKCSP and WCLA teams. He said that if this plan is implemented, it would boost the tourism inside the Walled City of Lahore like Royal Trail has become a tourist spot. He said that WCLA would also be starting the solid waste management system in other parts of the city like they have done inside Delhi Gate up to Chowk Kotwali, and this scheme would surely improve the living standards and hygiene of the residents.

“WCLA will soon be starting restoration work on Bhatti and Taxali Gate trails on similar patterns of the Royal Trail. The French company has also sent a proposal for rehabilitating Taxali and Bhatti gates and they have worked on all the water, drainage, electricity and other improvements of that area in an amazing manner with comprehensive research. I have suggested WCLA to follow the same proposal given by the French,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.