The credit for introducing the first Metro Train goes to PML-N: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that a successful test run of the first metro train in Lahore is a milestone and so the credit of introducing such a wonderful train service goes to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

He said that the government is giving back the right of modern and standardised transport facility to the common man. For the purpose, international mass transit system has been given practical shape in Punjab. He said that after introducing the metro bus service in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad, the Orange Line Metro Train is another revolutionary initiative in the transport sector. The Orange Line Metro Train will cover the distance of 27 kilometres in 45 minutes and people from all walks of life would benefit from this project.

He maintained that within the next few years, the number of passengers of metro train will reach to 500,000 daily.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the elected representatives on Thursday.

“If Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had not created hindrances in this project, thousands of passengers would have been using this train today,” Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh are facing problems due to the dilapidated conditions of transport systems in their respective provinces but former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chief Imran Khan were simply unable to start such beneficial projects there.

“If Allah Almighty accorded us with the chance then such projects will be launched all over the country,” he added. He said that the Punjab government has promoted merit, transparency and honesty in every sector and projects have been completed despite hurdles. He also pointed out that Khan had put the development journey of the country at risk.

He said that those sit-ins hatched a deep conspiracy by ignoring the interests of 22 crore people of Pakistan. But with the grace of Allah Almighty, these conspiracies failed.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that provision of essential food items to the people should be ensured at every cost during Ramazan.

Effective measures should be continuously carried out to stabilise the prices of items of daily use in subsidised Ramazan Bazaars and other market places, he added.

Issuing directions to provincial cabinet committee for price control on Thursday, the chief minister said that it is the responsibility of relevant departments as well as the administration to ensure ample availability of food items in the markets.

Therefore, they should proactively work to provide relief to the masses. He said that provision of different eatables should be made available at fixed rates and their prompt supply in the markets should also be ensured. A crackdown should be carried out against illegal profiteers, he said.

He said that Punjab government has given historic Ramazan Package worth billions of rupees for providing relief to the masses and every penny of this package should benefit them. Elected representatives, field administration and price control committees should proactively work to help the masses to benefit from this package, concluded the CM.

Sharif also paid a rich tribute to the bravery and courage of Colonel Sohail Abid who was martyred during an operation against terrorists by the security forces in Kuli Almas area of Balochistan.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured officials. Sharif extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and said that Sohail Abid has sacrificed his life for the peaceful future of the nation and his great sacrifice will never be forgotten. He said the purpose for which Colonel Abid has rendered his life is the mission of the whole nation and brave sons like him are our national heroes. Armed forces of Pakistan, police, security agencies and ordinary citizens have rendered invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism and their sacrifices will not be wasted, concluded the CM.

