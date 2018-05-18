Exhibition titled ‘Escape’ held in Lahore

An group exhibition titled ‘Escape’ was held at Hamail Art Gallery, Lahore on Wednesday where young artists exhibited their artworks. The idea behind the exhibition was ‘escape through artwork’ whereby different variation of artworks were presented which included figurative, abstract and landscape art.

Maham Malik, the curator of the exhibition, said the purpose of the event is to promote the emerging talent and their boundless creativity. She added that her art is her voice and a subtle but meaningful interpretation of her deepest thoughts, of hidden emotions and of her strongest desires.

Artists Ufaq Ehsan, Ahmer Farooq, Hina Afzal, MK, Beenish Khan, Madiha Idrees and Mahaa Malik also presented their work on the occasion which was liked by the audience.

Published in Daily Times, May 18th 2018.