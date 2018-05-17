Mahira’s warm note after Cannes

Mahira Khan who recently made her Cannes red carpet debut has put forward a sincere note about her experience of attending the film festival.

The beautiful actress who walked on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2018 as the first Pakistani ambassador of L’Oreal Paris shared her point of view on Instagram.

She wrote on social media, “Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time,”

“As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days,” she added.

Furthermore, she stated that all the talented women were supportive and kind. They always had each other’s backs.

Mahira Khan also shared what she had experienced and the support she received at the film festival.