With the start of the Holy month, doctors have started advising about diet and the body’s water balance.

To beat the heat, doctors recommend consuming more water and other drinks from Iftar time till next Sehri. This will reduce chances of dehydration. Doctors have also advised not to consume a lot of water with an empty stomach. They, moreover, suggest breaking the fast with a date.

Doctors suggest avoiding an excessive amount of fried dishes. However, one should take foods high in carbohydrates such as fruits and juices. Foods with high protein should also be a part of one’s diet during Ramazan. One should also avoid consuming tea or coffee immediately after breakfast.

Consumption of yogurt and dates helps retain optimal energy during fasting.