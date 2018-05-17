Suicide blast rocks Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A suicide blast possibly targeting an armed forces’ vehicle occurred near Kachehri Chowk on Nowshera’s Mall Road Thursday afternoon.

DPO Nadeem Bukhari verified that the blast was a suicide attack, which has so far led to one death, while six others have been injured.

The armed forces’ vehicle has also been destroyed.

The injured, moreover, have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), with three of the injured said to be in critical condition.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.