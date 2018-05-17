‘PTM will soon propose names for the grand jirga’: Mohsin Dawar

LANDI KOTAL: Members of disgruntled Pashtun outfit and government committee announced to issue fresh notification stating the names of members of the grand jirga.

Member of the government committee announced on Wednesday that a grand jirga will be held within two days as PTM’s talks with the government were ongoing. PTM’s representatives included Dr Syed Alam Mehsood, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir and others.

PTM representative Dawar said that the names of representatives for the grand jirga will be proposed within two days so that the government can issue new notification informing about the grand jirga. KPK Information Minister Shah Farman said that mistrust was causing problems, adding that no compromise will be made on Pakistan and the honour of Pashtuns.

A jirga was led by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen comprising of representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Corps Commander to address the issues of PTM.

After concluding the jirga on Wednesday, the representatives addressed a joint news conference during which government committee member Malik Khan Marjan had apologized to PTM representatives for the hindrances caused in reaching the venue.

Marjan remarked that PTM represented the voice of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He further added that the jirga shed light on various issues and worked on reaching a solution to the predicaments faced by the people.

Marjan stressed on the fact that the government should cooperate against the wave of target killings in Waziristan. He added that the locals had been protesting against target killings since the last four days.

PTM representative Dawar said that they had been consistent in seeking resolution of the issues caused by the Constitution. He added that PTM was assured that they will not be stopped anywhere along the way to the jirga but this didn’t happen.

Dawar claimed that the jirga had accepted that the state had been unfair to PTM workers and its leader Manzoor Pashteen.