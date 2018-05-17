ECP to use irremovable ink in 2018 general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to use irremovable ink in the upcoming general elections.

ECP has instructed the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) to make the ink in a certain amount.

According to ECP, an estimated 559,125 stamp pads will be used, however, 406,485 markers with removable ink are estimated to be used during the elections.

On the other hand, ECP has asked all provinces to provide data of polling stations and polling booths. All the provincial directors are advised to submit data by 21st May.