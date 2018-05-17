ISLAMABAD: PML-N workers advised the party’s hierarchy to shun confrontation, and adopt a unified narrative to focus on elections in a parliamentary meeting party President Shehbaz Sharif chaired today (Thursday).

Party members also expressed a desire to see harmony in the party’s ranks, and asked that both Nawaz and Shehbaz adopt a similar stance on the issue of ‘Dawn Leaks 2.0’.

They also urged the party president to make the party’s stance on the issue clear to all.

Many members also held that the present crisis gripping the party could impact their performance in the elections. Others felt that those who had arranged Nawaz Sharif’s interview with Cyril Almeida were in fact ‘traitors’ to the party’s cause.