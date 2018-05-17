ISLAMABAD: Mian Shehbaz Sharif, who was recently appointed as the president of the PML-N after the disqualification of his brother Nawaz Sharif, is going to hold his first parliamentary party meeting today.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also be attending the meeting.

Sources stated that the recent political situation of Pakistan and the issues faced by the party will be discussed in the meeting.

On Wednesday, a similar meeting was held by PM Abbasi in order to take PML-N members into confidence after the former Premier Nawaz Sharif made his controversial remarks on the Mumbai attacks which generated a lot of controversy.

He also ensured that PML-N MNA’s would be present during the budget announcement, as previously the finance minister had to cancel his budget speech due to low attendances of lawmakers.

Abbasi also took party members into confidence over the government’s plan to propose a constitutional amendment to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.