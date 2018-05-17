ECC to discuss 7 point agenda under PM’s supervision today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will preside over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today (Thursday).

The ECC is set to take on a seven point agenda that includes tax exemptions for Gwadar’s Economic Zone, sanctioning new natural gas prices, providing space to private LNG companies at Port Qasim, and approving gas provision to Pak Arab Fertilizers from the Mari Petroleum Company.

The PM earlier today also a chaired a meeting of the cabinet, which Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also joined. The interior minister is making a quick recovery after he was shot while addressing a public rally in his home constituency, Narowal.