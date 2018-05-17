PM Abbasi presides over federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet meeting today (Thursday).

An eleven point agenda covering the country’s security and the economy would be discussed in the meeting, sources reported.

The cabinet will also approve the country’s Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with other countries.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who previously survived an assassination attempt, is also attending the meeting and received a warm welcome from cabinet members.

He paid his gratitude to the cabinet members for their warm wishes and prayers.

The PM is also expected to chair a parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) today.

He chaired a similar meeting on Wednesday and took PML-N lawmakers into confidence over developments that occurred after Nawaz Sharif’s statement on the Mumbai attacks.

Abbasi, moreover, issued party guidelines to ensure PML-N MNA’s are present when the budget will be presented in the next assembly session.

However, during the assembly session on Friday, the finance minister could not make his budget speech as the session was adjourned due to the low number of lawmakers present at the session.

The PM also took party members into confidence over the government’s plan to table a constitutional amendment to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources reported.