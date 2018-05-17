US President Trump once again demonises migrants, calls them ‘animals’

WASHINGTON: American President Donald Trump once again highlighted his inherent bigotry and xenophobia when he called migrants trying to enter the US as ‘animals’.

Trump was participating in a charged discussion about constructing a wall on America’s border with Mexico, and on law enforcement.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in,” Trump said while addressing Republicans from California who were visiting the White House, “we are taking people out of the country.”

“You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are, these aren’t people, these are animals and we’re taking them out of the country,” Trump claimed.

Trump’s election campaign was in fact replete with vitriol and with tirades against Muslims and Hispanic immigrants whom he labelled as ‘rapists’, and ‘killers’.

Politicians from the Democratic party were quick to assail Trump on his remarks.

“Immigrants are human beings. Not animals, not criminals, not drug dealers, not rapists. They are human beings,” said Colorado Congressman Jared Polis.

California governor Jerry Brown also criticised Trump and said, “Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime, and lying about the laws of California.”

“Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed,” he added.