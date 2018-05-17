Contaminated water takes two lives and leaves 50 severely sick in Awaran village

AWARAN: Two people died and almost 50 others became severely sick after consuming contaminated water on Wednesday evening.

This incident happened in Tranch, a village on the outskirts of Awaran when people drank water contaminated by a pothole.

Rescue sources reported that many people were in critical condition which is why they were shifted to Civil Hospital Lasbela.

Edhi sources, moreover, reported that an emergency team carrying ration and medicines was sent to the area.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ordered Shabbir Ahmed Mengal, the Deputy Commissioner of Lasbela district to start relief work in the area.