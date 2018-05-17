PML-N in disarray as five more legislators defect to PTI

ISLAMABAD: With elections just around the corner, the ruling PML-N has been dealt another massive blow. Five PML-N lawmakers hailing from Faisalabad and Layyah joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday.

MNA Ghulam Rasool Sahi from Faisalabad and Punjab Assembly members Sardar Qaisar Abbas Magsi, Muhammad Athar Maqbool and Malik Muhammad Akram from Layyah jumped ship on Wednesday and joined a large wave of PML-N lawmakers who have recently joined the PTI.

The disgruntled lawmakers met PTI Chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Wednesday, after which they announced their decision to shift loyalties.

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly and current MPA Muhammad Afzal Sahi also recently joined the PTI, dealing another severe blow to the ruling party.