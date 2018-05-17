A women and three children killed over a family dispute in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: On early Thursday morning, the dead bodies of a woman and her three children were found in a sack outside their house in New Faujdari area of Shikarpur.

The victims include a woman, her 26-year-old daughter, and two sons aged six and eight. The dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

The deceased woman’s husband, Ali Nawaz said that his brothers, Shah Nawaz and Muhammad Nawaz, were responsible for this brutal act. He further stated that his brothers kidnapped his family on Tuesday and he had filed a case against them but the police failed to do anything.

The SSP said that a case has been filed against them while Shah Nawaz, his wife, and son have been arrested over Ali’s complaint.