Terror bid foiled in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday foiled a terror bid in Khanewal, and arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to a terrorist organisation.

The CTD conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-off near the city’s bus stand, and apprehended the four suspects who have been identified as Ghulam Ali, Ahmed Bilal, Hassan Ameen and Tahir.

Officials of the CTD also confiscated hand grenades, explosive material and other ammunition that was found in the suspects’ custody.

CTD higher-ups claimed that the apprehended terrorists had been planning to carry out terrorist strikes on sensitive areas in the city, and would now be produced before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today (Thursday).