KCCI seeks action against profiteers, hoarders

Karachi: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) president Muffasar Atta Malik, while expressing deep concern over soaring prices of many household commodities on the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan, urged the Sindh government and the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) to take stringent action against profiteers and hoarders.

He said such elements were looting the masses and creating a situation in which prices of many commodities needed for Sehr and Iftar meals had gone beyond the reach of the general public, particularly the poor segment of the society.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KCCI president noted that prices of many household commodities including fruits and vegetables had been raised by vendors due to a lack of efficient price control mechanism, resulting in further intensifying the hardships of the public. “A large number of citizens have been complaining that the administration at district level has totally lost control over commodity prices, profiteering and hoarding,” the KCCI president said.

Globally, prices of various commodities were immediately reduced and special offers and discounts were given to welcome the holy month of Ramazan, but unfortunately, in Pakistan, hoarders created artificial shortages with the onset of the holy month and profiteers immediately raised prices of essential items to get maximum profits, he said.

The KCCI president mentioned that although the price lists were regularly issued by the KMC but no shopkeeper bothered to adhere to the prices quoted in those lists. “They continue to overcharge the customers without any kind of fear. To deal with this issue, I would like to recommend that special inspection teams comprising honest officers should be deployed at all markets in liaison with relevant market associations whereas complaint centers should also be established to effectively monitor prices, promptly respond to any complaint and indiscriminate action must be taken against profiteers and hoarders by imposing fines and sending them to jail.”

Muffasar Malik stressed that all departments concerned in Sindh government and KMC should monitor commodities’ prices, particularly that of fruits, vegetables and other important kitchen items on a daily basis. No one should be allowed to exploit the public, he said, adding, “Strategies should be devised to provide some relief to common man who is already overburdened.”

Published in Daily Times, May 17th 2018.