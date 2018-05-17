‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ on May 18 across the country.

“The government and the people of Pakistan will continue supporting their Palestinian brethren and presenting their case at every forum,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The day is aimed to demonstrate complete solidarity with the Palestinians in the wake of Israeli troops killing dozens of Muslims during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem on Monday – the conflict’s bloodiest day in years. The governments of Pakistan and Turkey have also agreed to raise the issue of the massacre at the hands of Israeli forces at all international forums, including the United Nations.

In the single bloodiest day for Palestinians since 2014, Palestinian Health Ministry officials said 58 protesters were killed and 2,700 injured by live gunfire, tear gas or other means.

Published in Daily Times, May 17th 2018.