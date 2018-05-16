‘iSupportHer’ campaign aims to empower and unite women

LAHORE: A Lahore based skincare service ‘Conatural’ released a empowering ‘iSupportHer’ campaign video on Wednesday, urging women from all walks of life to unite and help one another along the way.

“We believe that when women support women, incredible things happen. Join the iSupportHer conversation and connect to end discrimination and injustice,” Conatural said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

About the campaign, it was said that it was a social awareness campaign encouraging women from all walks of life to make their voices heard.

Moreover, on occassion of Ramazan, the skincare brand urged the users to invoke the spirit of goodwill, sisterhood, compassion to uplift the community, society and the country. “Together, if we support each other, we can make a change,” it was added.