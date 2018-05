RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 22-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by in-laws over dispute between him and his wife, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim identified as Sajid, had some differences with his wife. He went to his in-laws to make settlements in this regard, but they threw petrol on him and set him ablaze.

Sajid was admitted in Nistar Hospital, Multan with 80 percent of his body severly burnt. Police is investigating investigating the issue.